Românca a pierdut în fața lui Naomi Osaka (Nr. 3 WTA) cu scorul de 7-5, 6-1.

Irina Begu va primi un premiu de 8.770 de dolari şi 100 de puncte WTA pentru calificarea în sferturile turneului Gippsland Trophy.

Even though she lost, I think it was overall a great tournament for Irina. And she put up a great fight today like she has all week. Hopefully it continues for her as she plays in the Australian Open next week. Naomi Osaka defeated Irina Begu 7-5, 6-1.#GippslandWTA pic.twitter.com/HCxuY8mf6v

— 🇷🇴WTA Romania🇷🇴 (@WTARomania) February 5, 2021