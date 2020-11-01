Tragedie în fotbalul mondial! Un fost fotbalist la Rangers a murit la doar 36 de ani

Marius Zaliukas este fostul jucător de fotbal trecut pe la Glasgow Rangers care s-a stins din viaţă mult prea devreme.

În 2012 acesta triumfa cu Hearts şi reuşea să câştige Cupa Scoţiei din postura de căpitan al echipei. După aceea, fundaşul a semnat cu Leeds United, ca mai apoi să ajungă la Glasgow Rangers.

Confirmarea decesului fostului fotbalist a fost făcută chiar de Federaţia de Fotbal Lituaniană, printr-un comunicat.

,,Ne exprimăm cele mai profunde condoleanţe familiei lui Marius’‘, transmit îndureraţi lituanienii.

,,Se va odihni liniştit într-o tăcere eternă. Inima lui Marius Zaliukas a încetat să mai bată azi”, este mesajul postat de soţia acestuia pe social media

Zaliukas ar fi murit din cauza unei boli cu care s-ar fi luptat în ultima perioadă şi cu care a pierdut bătălia cu doar 11 zile înainte de a împlini 37 de ani, potrivit Daily Star.

Fostul club, Hearts, cu care a câştigat Cupa Scoţiei, a postat un mesaj prin care transmite condoleanţe la aflarea tristei veşti.

Everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Scottish Cup winning captain Marius Zaliukas.

A full tribute will follow, but for now we send our love to Marius' family and friends.

That win was for you, skipper 🏆 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kH7aHePOSi

— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) October 31, 2020