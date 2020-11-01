Tragedie în fotbalul mondial! Un fost fotbalist la Rangers a murit la doar 36 de ani

Fotbalul mondial a fost din nou lovit de o veste cruntă! Un fost fotbalist de doar 36 de ani a încetat din viaţă.
Marius Zaliukas este fostul jucător de fotbal trecut pe la Glasgow Rangers care s-a stins din viaţă mult prea devreme.
În 2012 acesta triumfa cu Hearts şi reuşea să câştige Cupa Scoţiei din postura de căpitan al echipei. După aceea, fundaşul a semnat cu Leeds United, ca mai apoi să ajungă la Glasgow Rangers.
Confirmarea decesului fostului fotbalist a fost făcută chiar de Federaţia de Fotbal Lituaniană, printr-un comunicat.
,,Ne exprimăm cele mai profunde condoleanţe familiei lui Marius’‘, transmit îndureraţi lituanienii.
,,Se va odihni liniştit într-o tăcere eternă. Inima lui Marius Zaliukas a încetat să mai bată azi”, este mesajul postat de soţia acestuia pe social media
Zaliukas ar fi murit din cauza unei boli cu care s-ar fi luptat în ultima perioadă şi cu care a pierdut bătălia cu doar 11 zile înainte de a împlini 37 de ani, potrivit Daily Star.
Fostul club, Hearts, cu care a câştigat Cupa Scoţiei, a postat un mesaj prin care transmite condoleanţe la aflarea tristei veşti.
Everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Scottish Cup winning captain Marius Zaliukas.
A full tribute will follow, but for now we send our love to Marius' family and friends.
That win was for you, skipper 🏆 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kH7aHePOSi
— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) October 31, 2020
Alte mesaje postate la aflarea tragediei…
Those Lithuanians that came to hearts were up against it from day one. All of them were brilliant in their own right. Big zal though ended up captain against all odds. Took us to win the cup. Scored winners against hibs. He was also someone you were happy to see everyday.
— Andrew Driver (@andrewdriver20) October 31, 2020
Marius was an example to everyone trying to make it in football.For years he got a hard time off fans, called a bombscare,not good enough. He stuck at it, worked hard & ended up Skippering the club to one of the greatest results while winning the Scottish Cup 🏆 Rest easy mate 💔
— Ryan McGowan (@rmcgowan89) October 31, 2020
Cannot believe the news I’m hearing about big Zal. RIP skipper 😥🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/gpMEbYdOBu
— Danny Grainger (@Dannyg31986) October 31, 2020