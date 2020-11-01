6.1 C
Tragedie în fotbalul mondial! Un fost fotbalist la Rangers a murit la doar 36 de ani

De către Cristian Mihai
Fredrik-Larsson-mort

Fotbalul mondial a fost din nou lovit de o veste cruntă! Un fost fotbalist de doar 36 de ani a încetat din viaţă.

Marius Zaliukas este fostul jucător de fotbal trecut pe la Glasgow Rangers care s-a stins din viaţă mult prea devreme.

În 2012 acesta triumfa cu Hearts şi reuşea să câştige Cupa Scoţiei din postura de căpitan al echipei. După aceea, fundaşul a semnat cu Leeds United, ca mai apoi să ajungă la Glasgow Rangers.

Confirmarea decesului fostului fotbalist a fost făcută chiar de Federaţia de Fotbal Lituaniană, printr-un comunicat.

,,Ne exprimăm cele mai profunde condoleanţe familiei lui Marius’‘, transmit îndureraţi lituanienii.

,,Se va odihni liniştit într-o tăcere eternă. Inima lui Marius Zaliukas a încetat să mai bată azi”, este mesajul postat de soţia acestuia pe social media

Zaliukas ar fi murit din cauza unei boli cu care s-ar fi luptat în ultima perioadă şi cu care a pierdut bătălia cu doar 11 zile înainte de a împlini 37 de ani, potrivit Daily Star.

Fostul club, Hearts, cu care a câştigat Cupa Scoţiei, a postat un mesaj prin care transmite condoleanţe la aflarea tristei veşti.

Alte mesaje postate la aflarea tragediei…

