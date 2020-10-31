9.2 C
Simona Halep are COVID! Anunțul făcut de tenismena noastră

De către Sandu Catalin
halep

Simona Halep are coronavirus! Anunțul de ultimă oră făcut de constănțeancă. Cum se simte campioana noastră.

Simona Halep a anunțat ca a efectuat un test și a ieșit pozitiv la coronavirus. Halep a scris pe twitter că se simte bine, s-a izolat la domiciliu, însă are mici simptome. 

