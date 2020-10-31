Simona Halep are COVID! Anunțul făcut de tenismena noastră

Simona Halep a anunțat ca a efectuat un test și a ieșit pozitiv la coronavirus. Halep a scris pe twitter că se simte bine, s-a izolat la domiciliu, însă are mici simptome.

Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good… we will get through this together 🤗💪

— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 31, 2020