VIDEO | Novak Djokovic a donat un milion de euro pentru combaterea coronavirusului. Mesajul sârbului

Tenismenul sârb Novak Djokovic, liderul clasamentului mondial ATP, a anunțat că a donat un milion de euro pentru combaterea pandemiei de coronavirus în Serbia. Fondurile se vor îndrepta către achiziția de echipamente medicale.
Djokovic a postat un clip video în care este alături de soția lui, Jelena. Prin intermediul fundației tenismenului sârb, suma de 1 milion de euro va merge către spitalele din Serbia.
La ora actuală, Serbia a raportat 528 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus. 8 oameni au murit.
“Vreau să-mi exprim recunoştinţa faţă de tot personalul medical din întreaga lume şi din Serbia mea natală pentru ajutorarea tuturor celor infectaţi cu coronavirus. Din păcate, tot mai mulţi oameni se infectează în fiecare zi. Eu şi soţia mea Jelena pregătim un plan cum putem ajuta cel mai bine persoanele aflate în nevoie. Donaţia noastră este de un milion de euro pentru achiziţionarea de ventilatoare şi alte echipamente medicale. Situaţia este foarte imprevizibilă. Există multă teamă, panică şi multă suferinţă. Familia mea şi cu mine încercăm să rămânem la fel de optimişti şi cu un spirit puternic, în lupta cu acest virus perfid“, este mesajul lui Djokovic.
Dear friends, this is a video from the press conference my wife @jelenadjokovicndf and I hosted this afternoon to announce that we donated 1 million euros through our @novakfoundation to Serbia for the purchase of medical equipment and supplies. We have spent the past several weeks gathering every piece of necessary information on COVID-19 in order to make this informed decision on how my family could make the biggest and best impact on our country. People from the Republic of China have given us tremendous help and support, we cannot thank them enough. I keep receiving calls from all over the world and people want to help but don’t know where or how. We have decided to open an emergency account through Novak Djokovic Foundation where our family money will go and I’m directing any other person that wishes to help to donate there. All the money will go towards the purchase of respirators, medical equipment, and any required supplies like masks. I am fully aware of how much this crisis has impacted everyone on all fronts.. I am touched by the generosity that keeps pouring from across the globe with the intention to give back and help in Serbia. I am very proud to be an athlete in these times, among many greats who have come forward to bring people together at a time when we are apart – to bring hope, community, and inspire others in the same way to use our platforms for good. This is what life is all about – giving. For more information, please visit @novakfoundation and novakdjokovicfoundation.org. Our team is here to help. Stay positive, we will get through this together 🙏🏼❤️. Much love to all, Novak
Ibericul Rafael Nadal le-a cerut sportivilor din ţara lui să contribuie la strângerea a 11 milioane de euro, pentru a ajuta la combaterea pandemiei de COVID-19 în Spania. Elveţianul Roger Federer a oferit un milion de franci elveţieni în aceste momente de criză pentru țara lui.