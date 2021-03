Nord-macedonenii au avut prima ocazie de gol a partidei. În minutul 8 Alioski l-a văzut demarcat pe Nestorovski, dar atacantul a luftat.

8th minute: Oh my, two huge misses from Nestorovski.

What was that? Yikes.

He whiffs on a first shot after awful marking from Romania, then he gets a chance to redeem himself, but his shot this time was just over the goal.

That had to be a goal. Come on Nesto. pic.twitter.com/Tfb3CRyBa1

— Macedonian Football (@MacedonianFooty) March 25, 2021