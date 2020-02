Jaqueline Cristian și Gabriela Ruse au fost învinse la dublu de către echipa Anna Blinkova/Anna Kalinskaya, scor 6-3, 6-2.

So so sad to lose the tie like this. But I think overall it proves that the future is bright for Romania even without it's top older players. They were able to win the important matches and force the decider. Maybe next year. Blinkova and Kalinskaya won 6-3, 6-2.#FedCup pic.twitter.com/3zPWKlVib0

— 🇷🇴WTA Romania🇷🇴 (@WTARomania) February 8, 2020