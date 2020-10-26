Doliu în fotbalul mondial! Un fotbalist s-a sinucis prea devreme pentru sportul rege

Un fost junior la Manchester City s-a sinucis la vârsta de numai 17 ani. Vestea a venit ca din puşcă pentru tot fotbalul din Anglia.

Jeremy Wiston este fotbalistul din Malawi care a fost legitimat la Manchester City, fiind unul dintre cei mai buni jucători la vârsta sa. Acum, jucătorul s-a eliberat de contractul cu viaţa.

Wiston a semnat cu Manchester City în 2016, pe când avea numai 13 ani. La acea vârstă era considerat cel mai talentat junior din Malawi. Manchester City a confirmat şi ea decesul jucătorului printr-un mesaj de susţinere pe reţelele de socializare.

,,Familia Manchester City este tristă să afle vestea morţii lui Jeremy Wiston. Transitem cele mai sincere codoleanţe prietenilor şi familiei lui. Gânduriel noastre sunt cu tine în acest moment dificil”

