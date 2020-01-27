Moartea fostului baschetbalist american Kobe Bryant a șocat o lume întreagă. David Beckham a avut o relație mai apropiată cu fostul star din NBA și a postat un mesaj emoționant pe Instagram.
Kobe Bryant a murit duminică dimineaţă într-un accident de elicopter, în statul american California, alături de alte opt persoane, între care şi fiica sa de 13 ani, Gianna.
Bryant (41 de ani), a jucat numai la echipa Los Angeles Lakers, cu care a câştigat cinci titluri de campion în NBA. A participat cu naţionala SUA la ediţiile din 2008 şi 2012 ale Jocurilor Olimpice, câştigând de fiecare dată medalia de aur.
„Mi-a luat ore să mă gândesc ce să scriu și mi-e foarte greu să descriu în cuvinte ce simt acum, după ce l-am pierdut pe Kobe. A fost un sportiv special și, în același timp, un soț, tată și prieten extraordinar. Este extrem de dificil să scriu aceste rânduri. Simt cum sufletul meu se rupe în bucăți la gândul că el și fiica lui Gianna nu mai sunt printre noi.
Tot ce a făcut Kobe pentru baschet este incredibil. Modul în care lupta în orice moment, indiferent de dificultate, m-a inspirat și m-a motivat să devin mai bun. Uneori mergeam la meciurile lui doar pentru a urmări tabela, cu doar două minute de joc rămase. Știam că ceva special urma să se întâmple, pentru că el era acolo.
Toată dragostea mea și a familiei mele merge către Vanessa și fetele sale, către familia LA Lakers și către familiile celorlalți pasageri care au decedat în acest accident îngrozitor„, a scris David Beckham.
It’s taken me hours to work out what to write and still my words won’t ever be enough to describe how I am feeling after the tragic loss of Kobe. This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking. The commitment Kobe showed to his sport was inspiring, to go through the pain and to finish a game off like only he could inspired me to try to be better. Sometimes I would only go to games just to watch that clock go down to the last 2:00 minutes knowing that we were about to witness something special. Kobe always talked about Vanessa and his beautiful girls and how proud he was of them. Kobe’s passion was his family and basketball. He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport that he loved. His legacy will live on. My family’s love and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls, to Kobe’s basketball family, and of course to the families of those who were tragically lost with him yesterday… 💛💜
