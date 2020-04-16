Asta înseamnă să fii influencer! Ronaldo, de 40 de ori peste O.M.S.!

Cristiano Ronaldo a contribuit enorm la distribuirea recomandărilor Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii. Mesajele postate de starul portughez au ajuns la un număr impresionant de oameni.
Practic, postările lui Ronaldo pe Instagram au avut un impact de 40 de ori mai mare decât al mesajelor distribuite de OMS.
Ronaldo, prima persoană care a depăşit bariera de 200 de milioane de urmăritori pe Instagram, şi-a folosit popularitatea pentru a transmite recomandările autorităţilor în timpul pandemiei de coronavirus.
Ronaldo a distribuit două postări, pe 13 şi 20 martie, care au ajuns la un număr de 666 de milioane de oameni, este rezultatul unei analize făcute de The Metrics Factory.
Cele două postări au acumulat peste 8 milioane de aprecieri și peste 100.000 de comentarii. În ceea ce privește aceste două capitole, Ronaldo a strâns un număr de 40 de ori mai mare decât cel obținut de pagina oficială a Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății, conform unei analize a The Metrics Factory
The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world. It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests. I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others.
Pe Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo are 213 milioane urmăritori. Portughezul este cea mai urmărită persoană de pe planetă pe reţelele sociale.